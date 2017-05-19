Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump complains he's the target of "the single greatest witch hunt of a politician" in U.S. history
- Trump's fans are sticking with him in Montana
- Congress rarely agrees, but most lawmakers welcome Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel
- The FCC takes first step to repeal tough net neutrality laws
All is not peachy as Georgia's special congressional election takes a detour through San Francisco
|Mark Z. Barabak
The commercial plays as a blend of perky exuberance and conservative fever dream.
The characters are a fantasia of Left Coast lunacy: the earnest millennial, the retro-hippie, the girl in chunky glasses, the dude in dreadlocks. Together they happily praise higher taxes, a weak military and the virtues of one Jon Ossoff.
It may be confusing, especially for its audience in the Atlanta suburbs. With the sound off and flashes of Fisherman’s Wharf, the Golden Gate Bridge and a cable car, it could be a tourist promotion for one of America’s most enchanting cities.
But that's not at all the point.
The purpose of the TV spot is to tie Ossoff, the Democratic candidate in a tight Georgia congressional race, to the supposed depravity and twisted liberalism of San Francisco and its elected representative, Nancy Pelosi. The strategy is older than some of the actors involved.