A group of Americans living in Mexico is planning a protest Thursday to send a message to visiting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson .

Their gripe?

President Trump’s "inflammatory rhetoric."

That's according to a draft of a letter that several groups organizing the protest hope to deliver to Tillerson, who is in town along with Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly for talks with top Mexican officials.

The letter, which will be cosigned by the Mexican chapter of Democrats Abroad, as well as other groups, complains about Trump's "hostile" attitude toward Mexico, which it says is engendering "nationalistic sentiments" in Mexico.

Among Trump's hostile acts, the letter says, is Trump's vow to build a border wall and force Mexico to pay for it.

"The idea of building a wall ... frames Mexico and Mexicans as foreign invaders," the letter says.

It also criticizes Trump for pledging to renegotiate NAFTA, saying, "The U.S. and Mexico are deeply connected economies and it is in the interest of the United States to strengthen the regional production network to boost manufacturing employment in the U.S. and ensure the long-run competitiveness of manufacturing in the region."

There are more than a million U.S. citizens living in Mexico, and many have been vocal since Trump's election. Last month, thousands turned out for a women's march outside the American Embassy that saw crowds chanting anti-Trump slogans.