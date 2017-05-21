Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip.
- Historically black colleges view Trump administration warily, but also with some optimism
- White House does not dispute that FBI probe now includes at least one Trump aide.
- Congress rarely agrees, but most lawmakers welcome Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
|Associated Press
Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony on Sunday.
But Pence was also met with respectful applause when he mentioned how President Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of “all faiths” when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.
Trump has been harshly criticized for using anti-Islamic rhetoric during his campaign as well as his administration's efforts to impose a travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations. Before Pence spoke, valedictorian Caleb Joshua Pine appeared to take issue with the president as he urged his fellow graduates to “stand against scapegoating of Muslims.”
