As court argument begins on travel ban, administration runs into skeptical questions

A lawyer for the Trump administration ran into skeptical questions from a panel of federal judges as the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals began a hearing on the president's travel ban.

"Haven't there been allegations here of bad faith" by President Trump in his decision making, asked Judge Michelle T. Friedland, referring to claims that the executive order restricting travel from seven countries was a thinly disguised way of banning Muslims from the country.

The three-judge 9th Circuit panel is hearing arguments on whether to allow Trump's executive order to be implemented. A district court judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the government from putting the executive order into effect.

All three of the judges on the panel asked attorney August E. Flentje, representing the federal government, for evidence that people holding valid visas from any of the seven countries had committed terrorist acts in the U.S.

“The president determined there was a real risk,” Flentje said.

Judges again asked if there was any other evidence. "The proceedings have been moving very fast," Flentje said, explaining that so far the record of the case does not include any such evidence.

Friedland quickly shot back that the reason the proceedings were moving quickly was that the administration had filed an emergency appeal rather than allow the district court to hold a full hearing.

“Are you arguing then that the president’s decision in that regard is unreviewable?” Friedland asked.

“Yes,” the government attorney responded.