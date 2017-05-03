President Trump insists it did not affect the election, while Hillary Clinton disagrees.

It’s May and chatter about FBI Director James B. Comey’s decision to announce last October -- 11 days before the election -- that he had reopened an investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of State is making headlines.

On Wednesday, Comey stood by his decision, telling a Senate panel that in retrospect it was the “right choice.”

Still, a day earlier, Clinton, while speaking at a women’s forum in New York, said Comey’s announcement had damning implications on the election.

Her comments ignited a response from Trump, who on Twitter said Comey had essentially given Clinton a “free pass” after his agency declined to seek charges against her.

And conservative media is -- again -- homing in on Clinton.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

No, Hillary Clinton wasn’t screwed over by FBI Director James Comey and the Russians (Townhall)

On Tuesday, Clinton made her first in-depth comments about the results of last year’s election.

“It wasn’t a perfect campaign, there is no such thing,” she said during a discussion at the Women for Women event in New York. “But I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off.”

This piece argues that Clinton – not Comey or Russian interference – is solely to blame for her defeat.

“Do we feel sorry for her or do we just roll our eyes? Hillary Clinton seems to be taking baby steps towards accepting responsibility for blowing one of the most winnable elections in recent memory,” writes Matt Vespa. “Clinton has no one else to blame but herself for blowing it.”

Vice president calls the show to defend the budget deal (Rush Limbaugh)

Some conservatives are really upset about the new budget deal.

This was clear when Vice President Mike Pence called into Rush Limbaugh’s show to defend the plan, which does not allocate funds for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border – a key campaign promise by then-candidate Trump.

“If this is what happens, Mr. Vice President, why vote Republican? What is the point of voting Republican if the Democrats are gonna continue to win practically 95% of their objectives, such as in this last budget deal?” Limbaugh said. “The Democrats clearly think this is a big win, and they’re confident they can block Trump’s agenda after this spending bill for the rest of Trump’s term. There isn’t anything of the president’s agenda in this budget, and people are beginning to ask, when’s that gonna happen? If you’re gonna shut it down in September, why not now?”

Pence pushed back some against Limbaugh, touting increases in defense spending allocated in the bill that funds the government through September.

Still, as noted in this space yesterday, some conservative activists – including Limbaugh – are hinting that a shutdown might be needed.

Campus high jinks and the 1st Amendment (American Spectator)

When it comes to resisting the Trump agenda and conservatives, UC Berkeley is ground zero.

Last week, conservative columnist Ann Coulter was forced to cancel a speech at the university after police expressed security concerns.

The campus has been perceived as a battleground for shutting out right-wing views – so much that in February Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from the public university.

This piece delves into how college campuses began to tilt liberal in recent decades.

“Things on campus began to change by the 1970s and 1980s. Then the students who were radicals in the 1960s began to become junior faculty, then senior faculty,” writes R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr. “Along with them came the feminists, the racialists, the lecturers on even more extreme brands of esotery. The result is that if there is an old-fashioned liberal on campus today, that liberal is the campus conservative.”