Biden launches new PAC, keeping the 2020 door open

Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a new political action committee, a platform that will allow him to provide help to favored candidates and, inevitably, boost speculation about a possible run for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

The organization, which Biden is calling American Possibilities, will be staffed by a former top political aide to the vice president, Greg Schultz, who is also a veteran of President Obama's reelection campaign.

The PAC will allow Biden to raise money that he can use to travel the country, contribute to candidates in governor's races this year and congressional and state races in 2018 and generally do the sorts of things that aspiring politicians do to keep their names in the headlines.

All that can't help but nurture questions about whether Biden, 74, will try yet again to attain the office he first started running for in 1987.

In public appearances, which have taken him to electorally important states, and interviews since the 2016 election, Biden has been sharply critical of the Trump administration, but has also pointed to flaws in his own party. In one interview, he pointed to a "bit of elitism that’s crept in" to the party's approach to working-class voters.

At the same time, he has given carefully ambiguous answers when asked about his plans. At a conference in Las Vegas earlier this month, he responded to the question about a presidential run by saying: "Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not."

In the announcement for the new group, Biden said that "the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics drives me crazy. It’s not who we are."

"It’s time for big dreams and American possibilities," he said.