Canada's Trudeau balks at hitting Trump over refugee policy during White House visit

President Trump, a conservative populist, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a new generation liberal, painted over ideological differences during a cordial joint appearance Monday at the White House.

The two differ sharply on refugees, with Trump's attempt to block them from entering the country at the top of his agenda and Trudeau making a show out of welcoming many into his country.

Trudeau said the two countries' differences have always been handled "firmly and respectfully” when asked about the contrast during a joint news conference.

"The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves," Trudeau said.

The two also spoke positively about the trade relationship, even as Trump has relentlessly criticized the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump said his issues with the treaty relate more to Mexico and that the trading relationship with Canada requires only tweaking.