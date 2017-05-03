James B. Comey, the FBI director, faced a Senate committee Wednesday for the first time since he confirmed in March that the FBI was investigating whether President Trump's current or former aides coordinated with Russian intelligence during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee, is expected to press Comey for details on the FBI’s dealings with Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer who wrote memos alleging collusion between Russian intelligence and Trump’s aides.

Grassley wrote Comey a testy letter last week complaining about “a startling lack of responsiveness from the FBI.”

Democrats were prepared to grill Comey about why he publicly disclosed days before the election that the FBI had reopened its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails on a private server.

A week later, Comey said the new emails didn’t change the Justice Department decision that no charges were warranted.

Clinton and her supporters say Comey's announcement that the FBI was reopening its investigation drove many wavering voters to Trump.

"If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your president," Clinton said in a TV interview Monday in which she blamed Comey's disclosure, Russian hacking -- and her own flaws as a candidate -- for her loss in November.

Trump tweeted a response, saying Comey “was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!”