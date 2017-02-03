This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Treasury Department sanctions 13 people and 12 companies in Iran
- Kellyanne Conway acknowledges she cited a nonexistent massacare
- The president is targeting regulations put in place by the Obama administration
- Trump says Schwarzenegger was a bad California governor
- How Trump is quickly remaking U.S. foreign policy
- Even the deliberative Senate is caving faster to the partisan divide
- White House calls deadly Yemen raid successful " by all standards "
Congress kills rule that forces companies to disclose payments to foreign governments
|Associated Press
Congress has passed legislation ending an Obama-era regulation that has required oil and gas companies to disclose payments to the U.S. or foreign governments for commercial development.
The Senate gave final congressional approval to the measure Friday, 52-47, in an unusual vote that began before dawn.
President Trump is expected to sign the bill. It represents an initial Republican swipe at the 2010 Dodd-Frank law curbing Wall Street that President Obama and Democrats enacted after the 2008 financial crisis.
Republicans say the regulation gives foreign competitors valuable information about U.S. firms and would hurt the economy.
Democrats tied the move to Exxon Mobil, headed until recently by Rex Tillerson, Trump's secretary of State. They said killing the regulation would let big firms hide questionable dealings with foreign governments such as Russia.