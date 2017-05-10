Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Comey asked Justice Department for more money to pursue Russia probe before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rule
- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- President Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director James B. Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor
Conservative media focus their criticism on Schumer, Democrats following Trump's firing of Comey
|Kurtis Lee
Even Republicans were surprised.
After President Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James B. Comey on Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans questioned the timing given that Comey was heading an investigation into whether Trump's campaign cooperated in Russian intelligence agencies' meddling in last year's presidential race.
In his first public comments on the issue, Trump said Wednesday that he had a simple reason for sacking Comey: He "wasn't doing a good job."
Following the White House lead, conservative media began accusing senior Democrats, who had called for Comey's dismissal last year for his pronouncements concerning investigations of Hillary Clinton's email practices during the campaign, of hypocrisy for now crying foul.
Here are some of their headlines from today:
Chuck Schumer's shameless hypocrisy and faux outrage over James Comey's firing (TownHall)
Shortly after Comey disclosed on Oct. 28 -- 11 days before the election -- that he was reopening an investigation into whether Clinton mishandled classified emails while at the State Department, Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he had lost confidence in the FBI director.
On Tuesday, after Trump fired Comey, Schumer said he was troubled by the decision.
This article, prominently displayed on TownHall’s homepage, noted some of Schumer’s past criticism of Comey.
“It was just a few short months ago that Schumer, backed by a number of Democrats on Capitol Hill and in the media, expressed his lack of confidence in Comey's ability to lead the Bureau,” the article said.
In his first public comments since dismissing Comey, Trump took aim at Schumer on Twitter.
“Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp,” he tweeted.
Shut the Chuck up (American Spectator)
Yeah, the headline went there.
Schumer was also the focus of scorn in several other conservative and right-wing media columns on Wednesday,
This piece by Scott McKay assailed the Senate minority leader as a political opportunist.
“No one should have been surprised, in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, to see Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) rush to a podium and grab a microphone. And no one should have been surprised to see Schumer express alarm and outrage over the firing of someone he said he’d ‘lost confidence in’ back in November,” McKay wrote.
He added, “Schumer’s antics open a window into something else that ought to be obvious to all, which is this: If your beliefs are solely driven by opposition to people you hate, your rationality and logic — and shortly thereafter, your credibility — will suffer horribly for it.”
Tucker Carlson: Comey firing ‘overdue’ — ‘everyone in Washington knows it’ (Breitbart)
He’s now among the most prominent of figures on Fox News, and Tucker Carlson is lauding Trump’s decision to can Comey.
This Breitbart piece highlighted some of Carlson’s comments late Tuesday night.
“It came unexpectedly and for a moment you could almost hear official Washington pause, wondering which talking points to use. And then the barking began. Several Democratic senators have already and productively called the firing Nixonian as if you’re watching something from during Watergate but you are not,” Carlson said on his show. “This firing was overdue and everyone in Washington knows it.”
...Even as most conservatives lauded Trump's firing of Comey, some did offer criticism.
The Comey Ouster (National Review)
This editorial casts blame on how Trump handled the firing of Comey.
"Of course, Donald Trump has often been less than forthright in his public statements, and the reasons that President Trump should have fired Comey — for example, those outlined by Rosenstein — appear not to be the reasons he did. Press reports suggest that Trump was angry about the Russian probe, Comey’s ubiquity in the media, and the FBI director’s refusal to make a statement exonerating him. If true, none of this speaks well of Trump," it reads. "Politically, the firing obviously isn’t going to tamp down the Russian controversy, but intensify it. As will the White House’s typically shambolic handling of the dismissal."