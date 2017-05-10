Conservative media focus their criticism on Schumer, Democrats following Trump's firing of Comey

Even Republicans were surprised.

After President Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James B. Comey on Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans questioned the timing given that Comey was heading an investigation into whether Trump's campaign cooperated in Russian intelligence agencies' meddling in last year's presidential race.

In his first public comments on the issue, Trump said Wednesday that he had a simple reason for sacking Comey: He "wasn't doing a good job."

Following the White House lead, conservative media began accusing senior Democrats, who had called for Comey's dismissal last year for his pronouncements concerning investigations of Hillary Clinton's email practices during the campaign, of hypocrisy for now crying foul.

Here are some of their headlines from today:

Chuck Schumer's shameless hypocrisy and faux outrage over James Comey's firing (TownHall)

Shortly after Comey disclosed on Oct. 28 -- 11 days before the election -- that he was reopening an investigation into whether Clinton mishandled classified emails while at the State Department, Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he had lost confidence in the FBI director.

On Tuesday, after Trump fired Comey, Schumer said he was troubled by the decision.

This article, prominently displayed on TownHall’s homepage, noted some of Schumer’s past criticism of Comey.

“It was just a few short months ago that Schumer, backed by a number of Democrats on Capitol Hill and in the media, expressed his lack of confidence in Comey's ability to lead the Bureau,” the article said.

In his first public comments since dismissing Comey, Trump took aim at Schumer on Twitter.

“Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp,” he tweeted.