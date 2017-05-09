Conservatives say Democrats are playing politics with healthcare as debate heads to the Senate

The healthcare debate now heads to the Senate.



And the 13-member panel, created by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to craft a Senate version of a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, is, um, not all that diverse. It consists of 13 men, all white.



Democrats, who last week assailed House Republicans for celebrating their passage of a repeal bill with President Trump at the White House, and groups opposed to repeal efforts have called on women —such as Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — to be added to the group so that issues pertaining to women’s healthcare will not be overlooked.



Trump has said he’s confident that “Republican senators will not let the American people down” with the repeal of Obamacare.

Still, while Democrats focus on, among other things, the panel, Republicans are accusing them of playing politics with healthcare. The American people — not next year's midterm elections — should be the focus right now, some conservatives argue.

Here are today’s headlines:



Democrats focus on retweets instead of voters (Daily Caller)

In the moments after House Republicans passed the healthcare repeal bill, some Democrats began to chant “na, na, na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye,” basically hinting that GOP members of Congress would lose their seats in next year’s midterm elections because of their votes.

Conservative media scoffed.

“Despite the confidence that the backlash to the healthcare bill will benefit Democrats, this doesn’t seem like good politics to be gleefully cheering on something you think is going to literally kill people. Especially, when you’re just singing over the supposed political benefits,” notes this Daily Caller piece. “This event is another sign that Democratic lawmakers are increasingly playing more to their Twitter fanbase than to real-life voters.”

Kimmel lambastes Washington Times ‘elitist creep’ column (Washington Times)

Last week, late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel made an impassioned plea that healthcare should always be available to children. He talked tearfully about his newborn son’s heart issues.

His comments were viewed by some as politically charged — and tilting left — as Congress debated the healthcare law. Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt wrote a column with the headline “Shut up, Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep.”

Kimmel responded on Monday night, questioning if the Washington Times is a “real newspaper.”

“I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been called an ‘out of touch Hollywood elitist, creep’ this week,” he said. “Which — I have to say — I kind of appreciate because, when I was a kid, we had to drink powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid variety. Our orange juice came frozen out of a can, it would squeeze out.”

Europe declines in relief (American Spectator)

Meanwhile, politics of another kind played out this week in France — and conservative media wanted to comment on that too. Their views of the two presidential candidates on France and Europe were starkly different. Centrist Emmanuel Macron supported France remaining in the European Union, while far-right candidate Marine Le Pen wanted the country to exit. Macron called for a country that welcomed immigrants and Muslims, Le Pen — like Trump — was not as open.

In the end, France choose Macron.

This piece argues that his victory will contribute the continued “decay and moral rot” of Europe.

“The Muslim migrants are to Europe what Californians are to America: leaving behind the consequences of their failed ideology while importing those pernicious ideas into their new lands,” writes Melissa Mackenzie.

She adds, “France has a typical European socialist as President now. Time to celebrate! There will be no honest reflection or assessment of where France is at. That’s too painful.”