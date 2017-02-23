CPAC and conservative media prepare for Trump

The future path of the Republican Party is being debated in the halls of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland this week.



Will it be the party of Donald Trump, an outsider of the GOP establishment, or House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, the definition of establishment? Or, perhaps, of Richard Spencer, a white nationalist leader of the so-called alt-right movement? (Spencer was kicked out of CPAC on Thursday.)



Trump is set to address the conference on Friday, and the conservative media are ready for the much-anticipated address.



“Tomorrow it will be TPAC when he’s here,” Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to Trump told reporters Thursday.



Here are some of today’s headlines:



Go Big, Go Bold: Walker, at CPAC, pushes GOP to carry out agenda as party controls Congress, White House (Fox News)



Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, once a Trump foe, is urging conservatives to use the November election as a mandate.



“Do what you said you were going to do,” Walker said to attendees.



In the Fox News piece, which leads its website, it notes that leaders at the conference are hoping to use it to strategize about what they can accomplish and to better articulate their values at a time when the very definition of conservatism has seemed to waver.



Sweden Democrats: Trump was right (Fox News)

Remember last weekend when everyone — including many Swedish politicians — were really confused about Trump’s comments at a recent rally?



“You look at what's happening last night in Sweden,” Trump, at a rally in Florida on Saturday, said about the Scandinavian country that has accepted large numbers of refugees. “Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible.”



Actually, not much happened in Sweden on Friday night. Trump said later that he had been referring to a broadcast on Fox News on that night. Still, recent riots in the country were covered extensively by conservative media.



This post notes a recent op-ed penned by Jimmie Akesson and Mattias Karlsson, both leaders of the Sweden Democrats, in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday supporting Trump’s characterization of a Muslim immigrant-led crime crisis in Sweden.



In it they write, “Trump did not exaggerate Sweden’s current problems. … If anything, he understated them.”



Trump Is Letting DREAMers Stay, And Rush Is Fine With That (Daily Caller)

He’s an immigration hard liner, and, apparently, he’s OK with Trump allowing DREAMERs to remain in the country.

This piece highlights comments by Rush Limbaugh this week.

“A lot of people think that Trump’s caving because if you allow the DREAMers to stay, we’re talking 750,000 DREAMers, kids, who each have two parents who could come in. Look, this is a-no-win,” Limbaugh said this week. “Nobody’s gonna win anything by deporting a bunch of kids that we let in.”

