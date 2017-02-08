Do most Americans support President Trump's travel ban?

It’s all about the travel ban.

As the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals weighs whether to lift a hold on Trump’s ban on admitting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the conservative media is focused on the pending ruling with polls and recent comments from the president.

Here are some of today's headlines.

Poll: 55% of voters support Trump’s refugee resettlement freeze (Breitbart)

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday showed that 55% of registered voters support Trump’s travel ban, compared with 38% who do not support it. The poll, conducted Feb. 2-4 surveyed nearly 2,000 registered voters.

By contrast, a recent Quinnipiac poll found that 51% of those surveyed oppose the block on travelers from the seven Muslim-majority countries and 60% don't like the ban on refugees.

MSNBC repeatedly pushes Elizabeth Warren to call Mitch McConnell ‘Sexist’ (Daily Caller)

After the Massachusetts senator was silenced on the Senate floor Tuesday when she tried to read a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King about Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, two of her male colleagues went on to read the letter without obstruction. Warren went live on MSNBC, where the Daily Caller insists she was prompted to call Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a "sexist."

"MSNBC's handling of the McConnell-Warren snafu is downright nauseating," said the headline on the Daily Caller's home page.

The Daily Caller posted video of her Senate floor speech, and the subsequent interview with MSNBC.

It’s not the same game: Donald Trump and the Atlanta Falcons (American Spectator)

In this semi-critical piece, Trump is urged not to make the same mistake as the Atlanta Falcons did in Sunday’s Super Bowl: Don't become complacent with the playbook.

After the Falcons got out to a commanding lead, they did not adjust their strategy enough to stave off the New England Patriots, who stormed back in the fourth quarter and won, 34-28, in overtime to cap the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The author of this piece, Ross Kaminsky, insists that Trump must avoid what would be a critical mistake: expecting that previously successful tactics that got him to the presidency are the same ones that will make a success of his presidency.

In recent days, Trump has assailed the federal judge who blocked his immigration ban as a "so-called" judge and has been critical of foreign leaders, such as Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“What he seems not to have understood is that once winning election, the target audience for his messages immediately expanded, whether he wanted it to or not, to include members of Congress, foreign leaders, and corporations,” Kaminsky writes. “Just because Mr. Trump and his supporters would prefer not to consider this new audience doesn’t mean he can, or will, get away with ignoring or antagonizing it.”

The judge 'began throwing pinpoint passes'

Also, on Fox News , Robert Charles, a former secretary of State under George W. Bush, used the Super Bowl to make a point, painting the 9th Circuit Court hearing as a back-and-forth battle of titans -- providing sideline commentary along the way.

"Could a Ninth Circuit panel, split two-to-one activist judges, actually issue a stay – permitting the President’s Order to stand, at least for now? Might [Judge Richard] Clifton’s questions convert someone, one of the two? Not likely, but stranger things have happened," he wrote.

Charles seemed particularly impressed when Clifton noted it might be hard to infer religious animus against Muslims when most Muslims around the world wouldn't be affected by the travel ban. "Bingo!" he wrote . "Touchdown! "