Dominican paper apologizes after illustrating Trump story with photo of actor Alec Baldwin

Is this what President Trump had in mind when he railed against "fake news"?

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic illustrated a news story about U.S.-Israeli relations with a photo of actor Alec Baldwin doing his send-up of Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

Under a story headlined “Trump says settlements in Israel don’t favor peace,” the photo of Baldwin/Trump appears next to one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Both wear red ties and serious expressions.

In a correction posted online Saturday, El Nacional says the photo of Baldwin was transmitted by the Associated Press with the actor’s name attached, but the image inadvertently ended up on page 19 of Friday’s paper. El Nacional apologized for the error .

The president is no fan of Baldwin’s portrayals of him, declaring them “not funny” and “unwatchable.” For his part, Baldwin once tweeted that he’ll stop portraying Trump if he releases his tax returns.