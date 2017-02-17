Trump called ‘fake news’ media an enemy of the American people. Here's what else has made the public enemies list

President Trump tweeted Friday that the “fake news” media was an "enemy of the American people." An initial tweet singling out CNN "and more" was deleted and reposted, citing the New York Times, CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS.

Trump has had a long-standing issue with the press. While campaigning, he created a blacklist of seven news organizations that were banned from receiving media credentials. And during his first solo news conference Thursday, he called the media "fake" roughly 20 times.

But this marks the first time as president that he publicly referred to the media as an "enemy."

Historian Michael Beschloss reminded people on Twitter that in 1972, President Nixon told Henry Kissinger on tape that "the press is the enemy, the establishment is the enemy, the professors are the enemy." Nixon’s enemies list included several journalists and news organizations, among others.

But that list wasn’t made public until the Watergate hearings in 1973. Typically, government "enemies" are characters of a different sort.

Here are some others who've earned the distinction:

Depression-era mob boss John Dillinger became the first "Public Enemy Number One" when former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover brought the term into the mainstream. Hoover's list of public enemies also included Bonnie and Clyde and civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Paul Newman made Nixon's enemies list. He was in the company of several other directors and Hollywood types, as well as politicians, social activists and members of the media.

In 1991, President Clinton declared Osama bin Laden America's top public enemy.

According to a Gallup poll taken last February, Americans view the United States’ main enemies as North Korea, Russia, China, Iran and countries in which Islamic State militants are operating.