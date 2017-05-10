Five candidates under consideration for acting FBI director

Andrew McCabe, right, in 2015. With him is Dana J. Boente, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

A day after President Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey, the Justice Department is considering five candidates to serve as interim director of the nation's premier law enforcement agency until Trump nominates a fulltime replacement, a Justice spokesman said.

One of the candidates is Andrew McCabe, the FBI deputy director who took over the bureau when Comey was summarily sacked on Tuesday.

After the announcement, McCabe met with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein, at the Justice Department.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CNN on Wednesday that he did not think McCabe should run the FBI, however.

McCabe’s wife, Jill McCabe, was a Democratic candidate for state senator in Virginia, and received financial backing from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

According to the Justice Department, the other candidates under consideration for interim director include:

* William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

* Adam Lee, FBI special agent in charge of the Richmond office

* Michael Anderson, FBI special agent in charge of the Chicago office

* Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch.

Rosenstein and Sessions were scheduled to interview the five candidates on Wednesday.