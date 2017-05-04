Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- House will try again to pass GOP plan to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act
- FBI Director Comey expresses no regrets for FBI inquiry that roiled presidential race
- Trump's affinity for foreign autocrats is a risky strategy
- Trump wants a deal - any deal - for Israel and Palestinians
- Here are Steve Bannon's white board goals - transcribed and annotated
WASHINGTON
House committee OKs bill to undo much of Wall Street overhaul law enacted after financial crisis
|Associated Press
A House panel has approved legislation that would undo much of the Dodd-Frank law enacted after the 2008 economic meltdown.
The bill cleared the Republican-led House Financial Services Committee by a vote of 34 to 26.
Republicans are arguing that the law passed under President Obama is slowing economic growth because of the cost of compliance and by curbing lending.
Democrats warn the GOP bill will create the same conditions that led to the financial crisis and pushed the economy to the brink of collapse.
The bill now goes to the full House for a vote, but supporters admit that the path will be much more difficult in the Senate, where Democratic support will be needed.