Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump arrives in Israel, hoping to rekindle the peace process
- First ladies of Israel and U.S. agree on common foe: the news media
- Iran's just-reelected president notes that Saudi Arabia doesn't allow elections
Reporting from Washington
Gorsuch dissents as Supreme Court upholds ban on big-money gifts to political parties
|David Savage
New Justice Neil M. Gorsuch joined Clarence Thomas in dissent Monday when the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a Republican Party lawyer seeking to strike down limits on big-money contributions to political parties.
By a 7-2 vote, the high court upheld limits set in the McCain-Feingold Act of 2002.
The dissent by Gorsuch is his first and most significant decision since joining the court last month, and it puts him squarely on the side of conservatives and Republican lawyers who believe that limits on political money are unconstitutional.