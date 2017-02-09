Here's how some voters view Trump and the media

Well, he’s back to campaign form – again.

On Thursday, President Trump sent a series of tweets castigating U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.). Throughout the campaign, Trump often used social media to hammer ... everyone? Well, at least, members of Congress.

While the conservative media covered Trump’s rant, in which he alluded to Blumenthal as a liar and McCain a loser, its coverage on Thursday focused largely on Congress, terrorism and polls.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

Here’s the only Dem to vote for Sessions as attorney general (Daily Caller)

A day after the Senate, voting mostly along party lines, confirmed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, this profile looks at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the lone member of his party to support Sessions. Manchin, a former governor of West Virginia, is known as a conservative and has battled his party in the past.

“Manchin, 69, is one of the last remaining blue dog Democrats. Blue dogs are Southern state Democrats with a conservative voting record."

The Caller notes that "Manchin calls himself 'a West Virginia Democrat , not a Washington [D.C.] Democrat.'"

Polling backs up Trump’s fight with the press (Daily Caller)

Disgusting. Dishonest. Fake.

These are some of the ways President Trump likes to describe the press.

And this piece in the Daily Caller looks at a survey out this week that show voters' views on Trump and the media. An Emerson College poll found 49% of voters believe the Trump administration is truthful, compared to 48% who do not. By contrast, 53% of voters find the news media untruthful, compared with 39% who find the media truthful.

The poll was split along party lines -- especially when looking at the media. Ninety-one percent of Republicans believe the news media is untruthful, and 69% of Democrats believe the press is honest.

Dresden unveils controversial monument that looks like radical Islamist fortification (Breitbart)

As Trump continues to insist that the United States will not be like European allies – who, he says, embolden “radical Islamic terrorism" – this piece looks at a new monument erected in Germany by a Syrian German artist.

“A controversial new monument in Dresden to the victims of the battle for Aleppo may have been inspired by temporary fortifications set up by radical Islamists linked to Al Qaeda and the killing of Christians,” the story begins.

The monument, a series of buses standing on end, is intended as a reminder of the bus barricades opposition fighters -- not all of them Islamist -- set up to defend besieged citizens of eastern Aleppo against sharpshooters as they were under heavy attack by Russian and Syrian government forces.

The monument, which draws parallels between the Aleppo siege and the 1945 bombing of Dresden, has drawn protests in that city from right-wing nationalists and Mayor Dirk Hilbert has received death threats due to his support for the project.

Why the DeVos victory matters (American Spectator)

It was a contentious vote, with no Democrats in support of Betsy DeVos, who was confirmed as Education secretary earlier this week.

This piece argues that Democrats are beholden to powerful teachers unions, which were staunchly against DeVos.

“The teachers unions, always vicious about private alternatives, targeted DeVos for extinction,” writes Gilbert T. Sewall. “Had the organized Washington left prevailed in squashing this Cabinet appointment — and it came very close — the education establishment would guess it could block further appointments and policy.”