Here's how the Comey memo story is — and isn't — being covered in the news

The narratives are in stark contrast, depending on which news channel you’re watching.

As President Trump exited Air Force One in Groton, Conn., on Wednesday ahead of a commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the chyron on CNN read: “Sources – Comey says Trump tried to end Flynn probe.” On MSNBC: “Memo claims Trump urged Comey to drop Flynn probe.” And on Fox News: “Pres Trump to speak at U.S. Coast Guard Academy.”

A day after reports surfaced that FBI Director James B. Comey had written a memo noting Trump asked him to end an investigation into the ties between former national security advisor Michael Flynn and Russia, the headlines on cable television provided a glimpse into how this major story is being reported.

While most mainstream news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, are leading homepages with stories centered on the Comey memo, conservative media are, for the most part, focused on different angles of the story — or, in fact, different stories altogether.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

Vladimir Putin: Russia can prove Donald Trump did not give classified intel to diplomats (Breitbart)

Scrolling through the Breitbart website early Wednesday, there was no mention of the Comey memos. Instead, the website led its homepage with a story on how Russian President Vladimir Putin could possibly help prove Trump did not leak classified intelligence.

Yeah, the other big story of the week (indeed, it’s only Wednesday) was a report that Trump shared highly classified intelligence about the Islamic State in his Oval Office meeting last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump has defended his conversation with the Russian diplomats, saying he shared information “pertaining to terrorism and airline safety.”

What’s noteworthy about the piece is that it casts doubt on the reports that Trump released classified intelligence.

“The media, in a story first reported by the Washington Post and picked up by countless other outlets, are claiming that two unnamed U.S. officials said Trump had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians about the Islamic State (ISIS) and the radical Islamic terrorists’ plan to attack airliners,” notes the story.

Fox News also led its homepage with a piece on Putin’s willingness to provide details on Trump’s meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak.

Speaker Ryan says ‘lot of politics being played’ over Trump accusations (Washington Times)

For now, it appears most Capitol Hill Republicans are unwilling to abandon Trump amid the many controversies surrounding the White House.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) insisted more facts surrounding the Comey memos need to be released.

This piece notes some of Ryan’s comments while speaking to reporters.

“We can’t deal with speculation and innuendo, and there’s clearly a lot of politics being played,” Ryan said Wednesday.

Indeed, as noted in this space Tuesday night, some Republicans certainly believe politics are at the root of the controversies facing the White House.

In columns and on television, pundits have called on Republicans to stand up for Trump as some Democrats begin to whisper about impeachment.

The car wreck presidency (Weekly Standard)

Still, not all conservatives are on board with Trump.

In this piece by Gary Schmitt, he writes that “watching the White House these days is like driving down an interstate, but every two miles you have to slow to a crawl as you pass yet another car crash.”

“More than likely, the cause of the wreck is a reckless driver, but, of course, there are the innocent occupants in the other car,” he writes. “Trump’s presidency feels like this endless series of car wrecks, with the victims being the country’s credibility abroad and now the reputations of his national security advisers.”