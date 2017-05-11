Here's what you should know about Trump, Comey and special prosecutors (with some disco thrown in)

With his abrupt firing of James B. Comey as FBI director, President Trump faces more strenuous demands that an independent counsel be appointed to investigate any possible collusion between his campaign and Russian agents working to undermine rival Hillary Clinton.

Critics assert that Trump’s move was an attempt to stymie the FBI’s probe and insist that the only way to ensure a full, impartial investigation is to hand the matter to a special prosecutor with no ties, or obligations, to Trump or his administration.

The president and his surrogates have adamantly insisted that his campaign had nothing to do with Russian meddling in the presidential race and efforts to find a connection are nothing more than partisan witch-hunting.

What is a special prosecutor?

A special prosecutor, or independent counsel, enjoys broad investigative power with wider-ranging authority than a typical federal prosecutor.

The law calls for the appointment of a special counsel if it is determined that a criminal probe is warranted, and that the investigation “would present a conflict of interest” for the Justice Department and that it would be “in the public interest” to place the matter in the hands of someone outside the administration.

The “special” part simply means they’ve been selected to pursue a specific matter; a kind of one-off.