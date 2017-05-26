Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
Hillary Clinton blasts Trump administration during speech at her alma mater
|Associated Press
Hillary Clinton isn't mentioning Donald Trump by name, but she peppered her Wellesley College commencement address with barbs aimed at her rival in last year's presidential election.
Clinton on Friday urged the graduating class at her Massachusetts alma mater to fight against "full-fledged assaults on truth and reason."
Clinton also called the Republican president's budget proposal "a con" that is "shrouded in a trillion dollar mathematical lie." The former Democratic presidential nominee also said she is looking to the future and helping to train future leaders.
The speech marked a return engagement of sorts for Clinton. She delivered the student commencement address 48 years ago in 1969, the year she graduated from the all-women's school.
Clinton also delivered the 1992 commencement speech.