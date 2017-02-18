Homeland Security secretary: Trump is working on a streamlined travel ban

President Trump is working on a "streamlined" version of his executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations to iron out the difficulties that landed his first order in the courts, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on a panel about combating terrorism, Kelly said Trump's original order was designed as a "temporary pause" to allow him to "see where our immigration and vetting system has gaps — and gaps it has — that could be exploited."

He said the Trump administration was surprised when U.S. courts blocked it from implementing the executive order, and now "the president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version" of the travel ban.

Kelly said this next time he will be able to "make sure that there's no one caught in the system of moving from overseas to our airports."

Asked whether that meant Trump's new executive order would allow people with green cards and visas to come into the United States, Kelly said "it's a good assumption."

But he went on to say that only people with visas who were already in transit would be allowed in. For others, he said, "we will have a short phase-in period to make sure that people on the other end don't get on airplanes."

He did not elaborate on whether this would apply to green card holders as well.