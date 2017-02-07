Homeland Security secretary: 'We’re not going to build a wall everywhere all at once'

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly laid out for lawmakers on Tuesday the lengthy timeline needed to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, giving the administration's first detailed description of how the project, President Trump's central campaign promise, will unfold.

Rather than immediately launching a massive, multibillion-dollar construction project along the 2,000 miles of the southern border, Kelly described a more restrained approach.

“We’re not going to build a wall everywhere all at once,” he told the House Homeland Security Committee.

About 650 miles of walls and fences already exist along the border now. Kelly said he would rely on border agents to tell him where they need a wall right away, and fill in gaps with ground sensors, surveillance blimps and other technologies that help detect illegal border crossings.

The department lives in "a world of finite time [and] resources," he said.

Nonetheless, Kelly said he wants to see construction of a wall "well underway" within two years.

Constructing a wall to cover the 2,000-mile border with Mexico, as Trump repeatedly pledged during the campaign, will cost tens of billions of dollars, according to estimates. Trump has insisted Mexico will pay for the wall, but Mexican officials have said their country won't foot the bill.