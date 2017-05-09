Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against appointing Flynn
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- President Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is set to testify Monday about her warnings to the Trump administration
- A Navy SEAL is killed in a raid in Somalia, the first since the "Black Hawk Down" debacle in 1993
Iowa Rep. Rod Blum quits interview over town hall questions
|Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Rod Blum angrily walked out of a televised interview in front of a group of schoolchildren in Dubuque, Iowa, when pressed about screening attendees to his public meetings.
The second-term Republican got up two minutes into the KCRG-TV Monday interview, saying, “I'm done, this is ridiculous,” after being asked whether he accepts donations from outside his district.
He said before leaving the room, “I mean, he's going to sit here and just, and just badger me. Unbelievable.”
The question about donations followed reporter Josh Scheinblum asking Blum why he requires audience members at his town hall meetings to showr identification.
Blum said audience members are vetted to ensure they are from his district.
Blum was met by an angry crowd at his town hall meeting later Monday.