Israel acknowledges 'pinpoint' change needed after Trump intelligence disclosure

After a week of silence, Israel publicly acknowledged for the first time, though in oblique terms, that it was the source of sensitive intelligence that President Trump shared with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week in a White House meeting.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told Israel's army radio on Wednesday that Israeli officials had carried out an internal "pinpoint correction" after discussing and reviewing the episode.

Lieberman did not elaborate, and declined to confirm or deny whether Trump’s remarks had endangered an agent of Israel. But he said his government considered the matter resolved.

“Everything that needed to be clarified with the friends in the U.S. was done,’’ he said. “All of the conclusions we had to draw – it was all done.’’

The Israeli defense minister's comments came the day after Trump wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank. When word of Trump's disclosure to Lavrov emerged in U.S. news reports last week, the defense minister and other Israeli leaders confined themselves to expressing public confidence in the two countries' intelligence cooperation.

Israel did not comment more directly, presumably to avoid embarrassing the U.S. president just before his visit. But Trump himself mentioned the controversy anyway, in an awkward on-camera moment during the trip.

With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu biting his lip alongside, Trump volunteered to reporters being hustled out of a news appearance: “Just so you know, I never mentioned the word or name 'Israel.' Never mentioned it during the conversation.”

News reports, however, had not said the president mentioned Israel in connection with the intelligence, only that the specificity of his remarks to Lavrov would in all likelihood have allowed the Russians to determine the source.

The White House at first denied Trump's disclosure to Lavrov had occurred as reported, but then the president himself tweeted about it, saying he had the right to share information as he deemed fit.