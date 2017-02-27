Justice Department to shift course in closely watched Texas voter ID case

The Trump administration intends to scale back its assault on a strict Texas voter identification law that the federal courts have ruled discriminated against minorities, signaling a shift in how the Justice Department plans to pursue allegations of voter suppression.

A lawyer for a civil rights group challenging the Texas law in federal court said in an interview that Justice Department lawyers informed her organization on Monday that they intend to withdraw from a key aspect of the litigation.

A Justice Department official confirmed that a legal motion is being prepared that will seek to dismiss part of the high-profile case.

"It's a very concerning signal to American voters about the Department of Justice's commitment to enforcing the Voting Rights Act," said Danielle Lang, deputy director of the voting rights unit of the Campaign Legal Center.

The Voting Rights Act, passed in 1965, was intended to help overcome legal barriers erected at the local and state level to keep African-Americans from voting.

The administration's decision portends a change in how Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, a conservative Republican, will handle such cases. The Obama administration had joined civil rights groups in aggressively challenging the Texas law and other such measures around the country.

The Texas law, known as SB 14 and originally enacted in 2011, is among the nation's strictest voter identification measures.

It requires voters to present a photo ID, including a driver's license, military ID card, passport or citizenship certificate, to be permitted to cast a ballot.

Texas officials have defended the requirement, saying it was needed to combat voter fraud. Civil rights groups and the Justice Department said the law was intended to block minority citizens, who often lean Democratic, from voting.

The case has since been litigated in various courts. Most recently, a federal appeals court ruled in July that the law had a discriminatory impact on minority voters and ordered U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos to craft a temporary remedy in time for the November elections.

Ramos eventually ordered Texas to permit voters to present other forms of documentation to verify their identities.

The appeals court, however, reversed Ramos' finding that Texas intended to discriminate against minority voters when it passed the measure. It ordered the judge to reconsider the evidence of that finding.

If Ramos were to determine discriminatory intent in crafting the voter ID requirements, she could throw out the entire law. Civil rights groups will continue to press that claim.

The Justice Department and Texas jointly filed court papers to delay oral arguments in the case to give the legislature more time to craft its own fixes that might satisfy the courts.

A Justice Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the case is in litigation, said the department planned to file a motion that would seek to dismiss its claim that the Texas legislature intended to discriminate against minorities in passing the law.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.