Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against appointing Flynn
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- President Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is set to testify Monday about her warnings to the Trump administration
- A Navy SEAL is killed in a raid in Somalia, the first since the "Black Hawk Down" debacle in 1993
Listen live: Trump's travel ban is heard in court
Department of Justice attorneys will argue for the ban in the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. They want the Richmond, Va., court to reverse a Maryland federal judge’s order that blocked Trump’s 90-day suspension of travel to the U.S. by nationals of Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
Listen live to the oral arguments: