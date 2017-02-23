A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump administration rescinds Obama-era guidance
- New Homeland Security memos call for strengthening immigration enforcement
- Trump, after failing to denounce anti-Semitism, calls threats to Jews 'horrible'
- Trump's new national security advisor , H.R. McMaster, is an Army strategist
- Defense secretary says the U.S. has no desire to seize Iraq's oil, as Trump has suggested
- The White House has found ways to end DACA protections while shielding Trump from blowback
Loud and angry, protesters turn congressional town halls into must-see political TV
|Mark Z. Barabak
They came by the hundreds, in big cities and rural hamlets, to heckle, plead, badger and, in some instances, to protest the protests themselves.
Congress is in recess this week, and a citizenry suddenly spurred to action used the opportunity to let their returning lawmakers know just how they feel about the tempestuous last month in Washington.
“Winners make policy and losers go home,” a taunting Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, told an invitation-only gathering in his home state of Kentucky, as about 1,000 protesters gathered outside.
Not exactly.
The town hall meeting, a throwback to a time of more intimate connection, has become a political organizing tool in the social media age — a piece of performance theater and a worldwide stage.
Obamacare, immigration, environmental regulation, Social Security, Russian meddling in the 2016 election and Trump, Trump, Trump — all poured forth this week in the form of questions, loudly and heatedly.