Mourning Manchester victims, Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind terrorist acts

President Trump expressed sympathy for the victims of Monday's suicide bombing in the United Kingdom and a blunt rebuke for the "evil losers" he said are behind acts of terror.

In remarks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump said the world should have no tolerance for those who cause such bloodshed, particularly when directed at innocents like those killed at an Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester.

"I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are," Trump said. "They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that."

Preventing terrorist violence is a chief goal behind his international trip, Trump said. The trip so far included a gathering of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia at which Trump urged his listeners to step up efforts to "drive out" terrorists from their nations.

"I was gratified that President Abbas joined the summit and committed to taking firm but necessary steps to fight terrorism and confront its hateful ideology," Trump said. "It's so interesting that our meeting took place on this very horrible morning of death to innocent young people. Peace can never take root in an environment where violence is tolerated, funded and even rewarded."

Abbas also condemned the "horrible terrorist attack," before turning to the focus of his discussions with the president -- new efforts to reach a peace agreement with Israel.

He said he hoped that Trump would go down in history as the president who finally brokered an Israeli-Arab agreement, adding that his discussions with Trump, both Tuesday and last month at the White House, had given the entire region hope of a breakthrough.

Trump said he would do "everything I can" to bring about peace.

"President Abbas assures me he is ready to work towards that goal in good faith, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has promised the same," he said. "I look forward to working with these leaders toward a lasting peace."

