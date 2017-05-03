Net neutrality's long strange trip: a tale of tubes, a dingo and James Harden

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
|Jim Puzzanghera
It began as an academic subject with a wonky name — network neutrality.
But at its heart, the issue was simple: Internet service providers should treat all content equally.
Within a few years, the phrase — shortened to the slightly less-wonky net neutrality — became a rallying cry for Silicon Valley technology companies, liberals and online free-speech advocates.
For broadband companies and free-market conservatives, net neutrality became code for a government meddling in the vibrant Internet economy.
Now, after some bizarre pop culture moments, an embrace by a young senator on his way to the presidency, three major court rulings and more than 4 million public comments (and counting) to federal regulators, the term has become part of the online and political lexicon.