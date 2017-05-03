Net neutrality's long strange trip: a tale of tubes, a dingo and James Harden

Protesters in Los Angeles in 2014 hold signs urging President Obama to save net neutrality.

It began as an academic subject with a wonky name — network neutrality.

But at its heart, the issue was simple: Internet service providers should treat all content equally.

Within a few years, the phrase — shortened to the slightly less-wonky net neutrality — became a rallying cry for Silicon Valley technology companies, liberals and online free-speech advocates.

For broadband companies and free-market conservatives, net neutrality became code for a government meddling in the vibrant Internet economy.

Now, after some bizarre pop culture moments, an embrace by a young senator on his way to the presidency, three major court rulings and more than 4 million public comments (and counting) to federal regulators, the term has become part of the online and political lexicon.