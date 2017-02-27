'No random ICE stops on streets of America,' Homeland Security chief tells governor

President Trump received some unsolicited advice at dinner with the nation's governors when Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe told him he needs to do a better job explaining his policies regarding deportations.

McAuliffe, a Democrat and chairman of the National Governor's Assn., told the president that there has been a "chilling effect going on" as businesses stay away from his state and as immigrants fear being rounded up.

"If they’re not going to be deported, we need to hear that from the president," McAuliffe said, recounting his conversation from the governors' Sunday night dinner with Trump.

"What I told the president is these actions are hurting us."

McAuliffe, a longtime ally of Hillary Clinton, said Trump agreed in large part.

McAuliffe also met privately with Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, and said the secretary assured him during an hourlong talk that Trump's enforcement actions were only targeting criminals -- despite widespread reports of otherwise law-abiding immigrants being detained for being in the U.S. illegally.

"He assured me there will be no random ICE stops on the streets of the United States of America," McAuliffe said, referring to the raids being conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

If that's the case, McAuliffe said, Trump's policy does not sound much different than the operations under former President Obama, whose administration deported more immigrants than its predecessors.

Obama, however, explicitly put a priority on deportations of criminals, a distinction the Trump administration has done away with as part of the president's executive action .

"My advice to him was he needs to let the American public know what they’re doing," McAuliffe said.