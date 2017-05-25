Obama, in Berlin with Merkel, says world 'can't hide behind a wall'

Hours before German Chancellor Angela Merkel flew to Brussels to meet with President Trump and other NATO heads of state, she rekindled an old acquaintance with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.

About 70,000 people packed an avenue by Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate on Thursday to hear the two leaders speak, with cheers and chants of “Barack, Barack!” breaking out when the former president took the stage.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Obama spoke of the need for universal healthcare and a nuanced approach to immigration in response to security threats.

“This is a new world we live in — we can’t isolate ourselves,” the former president declared, with Merkel looking on. “We can’t hide behind a wall.”

Obama spoke of this week's deadly bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, England, saying leaders had to find ways to balance security fears and fundamental rights.

“One of the biggest challenges… is how do you protect your country and your citizens from the kinds of things that we just saw in Manchester,” he said. “And how do you do it in a way that is consistent with your values and your ideals?”

Making his first European speech since his presidential term ended, Obama told the crowd he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and devoting more time to his family.

"I'm very proud of the work I did as president," he said to more cheers, adding that he considered healthcare reform a signature achievement. Republicans are now in the midst of trying to dismantle his Affordable Care Act.

"My hope was to get 100% of people healthcare,” he said. “We didn't quite achieve that, but we were able to get 20 million people healthcare who didn't have it before.”

Obama’s speech was not timed to coincide with Trump’s first visit to Europe as president, aides said. The invitation was extended before Trump’s trip to Brussels — the fourth leg on multi-stop tour — was scheduled.