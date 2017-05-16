Obama is making $400,000 for a single speech. Is that so different from other presidents?

After a brief hiatus of sun and fun, former President Obama emerged last month in his hometown of Chicago and immediately stepped into controversy over his post-White House buck-raking.

Obama appeared onstage before students and delivered a civic-minded exhortation to public service. What raised eyebrows — or, rather, certain eyebrows — was news the former president would be delivering a paid speech in September at a healthcare conference run by the trading and investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

Obama’s payday: a cool $400,000.

Here’s what past presidents have charged to dispense wisdom from their time in office, as pieced together from various accounts. (Former presidents are not required to report their sources of income and, given the likelihood of negative publicity, there is not a great incentive to do so.)