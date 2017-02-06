Obama saw low-wage workers as struggling moms. Trump may see them as suburban teens

Andy Puzder, the fast-food executive who is President Trump ’s nominee for Labor secretary, fondly recalls his first job: scooping ice cream at Baskin-Robbins for a buck an hour as a teenager near Cleveland.

"I learned a lot about inventory and customer service,” the chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc. told The Times last year. “But there's no way in the world that scooping ice cream is worth $15 an hour, and no one ever intended it would ever be something that a person could support a family on.”

Those comments encapsulate the starkly different approach the Trump administration is expected to take on low-wage workers and their issues, compared with the Obama administration.

To President Trump and other Republicans, fast-food jobs and other low-paying work are largely for young people just getting started in the labor market. An increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 from the current $7.25 would reduce those opportunities, hurting workers and businesses, Republicans say.