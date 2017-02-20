Pence 'disappointed' by Flynn but supports Trump's handling of ouster

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he was “disappointed” to learn he had been misled by Michael Flynn, the ousted national security advisor, but that he believed President Trump handled the situation correctly.

Pence’s comment, made during a visit to Brussels, was his first public reaction to Flynn’s forced resignation a week ago.

Before Trump took office, Pence, based on Flynn’s assurances, went on national television to assert that Flynn had not discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak, in December. It emerged that Flynn had in fact done so.

“I was disappointed to learn that the facts that had been conveyed to me by Gen. Flynn were inaccurate,” the vice president said at a joint news conference with the NATO secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg.

He added: “I fully support the president’s decision to ask for his resignation” but praised Flynn's service to the country.

Pence was not told about the discrepancy in Flynn’s account until weeks after the White House was informed by the Justice Department that intercepts of Flynn’s conversations with the ambassador did not back up his claims.

The vice president did not directly address a reporter’s question as to whether he felt “left out of the loop” because of that time lag, and whether he had been assured by Trump’s team that something like that wouldn’t happen again.

“I’m very grateful for the close working relationship I have with the president,” Pence said. Trump’s decision, he said, “was handled properly, and in a timely way.”

The vice president was in Brussels as part of a concerted effort in recent days to calm European officials alarmed over Trump’s professed affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the extent of Trump's backing for European institutions such as the EU, which is based in Brussels.

Pence, following a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk, expressed the “strong commitment of the United States to continued cooperation and partnership with the European Union.”

Tusk thanked him for that sentiment, but noted that “much has happened over the past month in your country,” referring to the period since Trump took office.

“Too many new and sometimes surprising opinions have been voiced over this time about our relations, and our common security, for us to pretend that everything is as it used to be,” he said.