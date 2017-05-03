Private-sector job growth slows to 177,000 for April, ADP says

Air Force veteran Thom Brownell uses a computer to search for a job in Dallas on March 10.

Job creation by U.S. businesses slowed last month to its lowest level since fall as construction firms and retailers pulled back on their hiring, payroll firm Automatic Data Processing said Wednesday.

Private-sector firms added a still-solid 177,000 net new jobs in April, ADP reported. But that was a sharp decline from a downwardly revised 255,000 the previous month and the fewest since October.

The figures for April come after the government reported a sharp slowdown in consumer spending in the first three months of 2017 as the economy stumbled to its worst overall quarterly growth in two years.