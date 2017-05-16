Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- In tweets, Trump acknowledges that he shared information with Russians, blames "leakers"
- White House denies President Trump revealed highly classified intelligence to Russian officials
- Senators call reports of President Trump's comments to Russians 'reckless'
- Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to brief full Senate on firing of FBI chief
Reporting from Washington
Read Sen. John Cornyn's statement removing himself from consideration as FBI director
|Lisa Mascaro