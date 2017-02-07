As appeals court takes on White House immigration order, conservative media is talking about the terrorist threat

Observers on both sides of the aisle are watching as a federal appeals court hears arguments on whether to stay a restraining order on President Trump’s ban on travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.



To be blunt: It’s the big story of the day.

In the conservative media — which we're going to be watching more closely as a new GOP administration gets rolling — it's all about blocking the terrorist threat to the country.

Here are some of the headlines out there today:

Fair-weather fighters: ISIS jihadists claim headaches, bad backs to get out of battle, documents show (Fox News)

On Fox News, a destination for round-the-clock terrorism coverage, several stories Tuesday focus on Islamic State, including a piece based off a Washington Post report highlighting fatigue among its fighters.



France: Anti-Christian attacks rise 245% (Breitbart)



As President Trump continues a steady drumbeat about terrorist attacks in France and throughout Europe — a side effect, he says, of Syrian refugees and “radical Islamic terrorism” — Breitbart is focused on a recent report issued by the French Interior Ministry showing an uptick in attacks on Christian places of worship.

Also out there: A spirited defense of White House senior advisor Steve Bannon. "Saturday Night Live" last week compared him to the Grim Reaper. But there's been pushback:

Steve Bannon is not the imaginary hobgoblin portrayed by the media elite (American Spectator)

In an interview last week with the New York Times, the president’s chief advisor said the mainstream media should “keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” arguing that traditional news organizations have “zero integrity, zero intelligence.”

The Spectator's glowing profile of Bannon, who helped found Breitbart, suggests that the way many media outlets cover his comments could be categorized as “fascinated hogwash” devoid of any context.