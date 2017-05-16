Rod Rosenstein says he's unconcerned about Washington criticism over Comey firing

The deputy attorney general in the middle of the furor over the Russian investigation and the firing of former FBI director James Comey said in a speech Monday night that he was focused on protecting the republic and not his reputation.

"I took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. There is nothing in that oath about my reputation,” Rosenstein said in a speech to a business group in Baltimore.

“If you ask me, one of the main problems in Washington, D.C., is everybody is so busy running around trying to protect their reputation instead of protecting the republic, which is what they're supposed to be doing," Rosenstein said. The speech was reported by the Baltimore Sun.

Because of the recusal of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, Rosenstein will make the decisions for the Department of Justice on the investigation of Russian interference in the election, and possible collusion with figures from the Trump campaign. At the request of President Trump, Rosenstein last week also wrote a letter criticizing Comey for overstepping his role by making public statements about the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The White House initially said that letter was the reason Trump fired Comey, though Trump later said he’d already made the decision before reading it. Rosenstein is due to brief the full Senate on Thursday afternoon.

Pressure is mounting on Rosenstein. Last week, several Democratic senators said he should resign if he is unwilling to appoint a special prosecutor to take over the Russia investigation.

Rosenstein, who was confirmed to the number two job in the Justice Department last month, was picking up an award for demonstrating courage in public service.

“I didn’t deserve it in April, I don’t deserve it tonight, but I will try to earn it," he said.

Rosenstein drew laughs when he read from a newspaper article.

"'Some say Rod Rosenstein's job is one of the most precarious positions in public service.' That was written in 2007. I was U.S. attorney for Maryland at the time," Rosenstein said. “Some things do not change.”

After the messy Comey firing last week, Rosenstein said a friend texted him advice to “get out of there.”

He said he replied that there "is no place I would rather be.”

"What is courage in government? It certainly includes standing on principle, ignoring the tyranny of the news cycle, resisting the urge to spin, remaining focused on the things that matter,” he said.