Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- White House denies President Trump revealed highly classified intelligence to Russian officials
- Senators call reports of President Trump's comments to Russians 'reckless'
- Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to brief full Senate on firing of FBI chief
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi finds new power in opposing Trump
- The firing of James B. Comey could carry long-term costs for the White House
Russia denies reports that Trump revealed classified information to officials
|Associated Press
Russia’s foreign ministry spokesman has denied reports that President Trump revealed classified information to senior officials during the Russian minister’s visit to the Oval Office last week.
The Washington Post reported on Monday that the revelation put a source of intelligence on Islamic State at risk.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, described the reports Tuesday on Facebook as “yet another fake.”
The reports came several days after the White House faced criticism for a possible security breach after it allowed a Russian news service photographer into the Oval Office to snap photos of Trump with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last week.
Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State with Russians, reports say>>
Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to defend his decision to share the information.
--
This card was updated at 4:31 a.m. to add Trump's tweets.