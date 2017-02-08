Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as attorney general

Del Quentin Wilber
(Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
After a bitter confirmation battle, the Senate today confirmed Jeff Sessions as the United States' 84th attorney general.

Sessions, who has served as a senator from Alabama since 1997, takes over a Justice Department facing several high-profile controversies, including the battle over President Trump’s order blocking entry to migrants and visitors from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

