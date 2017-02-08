This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Sessions will face multiple challenges as attorney general - including his boss
- Confirmation hearing for embattled Labor nominee Andy Puzder set for Feb. 16 after four delays
- No ruling today from 9th Circuit Court of appeals on immigration ban
- GOP's silencing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren raises her profile as the Democratic alternative to Trump
- Trump goes after Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line
- Trump says a "bad high school student" would agree with his view on immigration ban
Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as attorney general
|Del Quentin Wilber
After a bitter confirmation battle, the Senate today confirmed Jeff Sessions as the United States' 84th attorney general.
Sessions, who has served as a senator from Alabama since 1997, takes over a Justice Department facing several high-profile controversies, including the battle over President Trump’s order blocking entry to migrants and visitors from seven predominantly Muslim nations.