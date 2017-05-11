Senate Intelligence Committee leaders abruptly leave hearing to meet with Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein

Senate Intelligence Committee leaders caused a stir when they abruptly left a congressional hearing on world threats to meet with Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein. Speculation swirled that the meeting signaled a development in the ongoing saga of why President Trump fired James Comey as FBI director.

The media gathered outside the meeting, but when senior committee members Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) emerged, they said Comey’s firing wasn’t discussed.

Rather, the senators said, the meeting was about how the their committee's probe into Russian activities during last year’s election could proceed without interfering with the FBI’s investigation into the matter.

Comey was ostensibly fired over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But critics think Trump was trying to disrupt the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s possible contacts with Russia.