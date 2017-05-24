Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Congressional Budget Office score on the House healthcare bill is out
- The House Intelligence Committee prepares subpoenas for Michael Flynn
- Israel concedes intelligence changes are needed after Trump's disclosure to Russians
- Trump calls his meeting with the pope "an honor"
Some quick analysis of the CBO's report on the Republican healthcare bill
The Times' Cathleen Decker is looking through the Congressional Budget Office's report on the American Health Care Act, the Republican healthcare bill that has passed the U.S. House and is also known as AHCA. Here are a few takeaways.