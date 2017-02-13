White House spokesman says Trump is 'evaluating the situation' over Flynn

President Trump is "evaluating the situation" with national security advisor Michael Flynn, spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Monday.

Spicer read the statement aloud immediately after Trump avoided shouted questions from reporters at the White House.

Trump's silence about Flynn was telling. The president was willing to answer questions about another embattled member of his team, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

"Not a good job, a great job," Trump said when asked about Priebus' performance.

Flynn has been under intense scrutiny since the Washington Post reported last week that he discussed sanctions with a Russian diplomat before Trump took office, contradicting numerous denials from both Flynn and other top White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Flynn's contacts with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak are under investigation by the FBI, according to multiple news reports.

After the Post reported on the contacts, Flynn's aides backed away from their earlier denials, telling the newspaper that he “had no recollection of discussing sanctions," but that "he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”

The White House had declined to discuss Flynn's fate throughout the weekend. But on Monday afternoon, before Spicer made his statement, Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to Trump, told MSNBC that Flynn has the "full confidence of the president."

The contradictory messages have muddied the situation. Trump himself has yet to speak publicly about it and was notably silent on Twitter as the conversation consumed much of Washington media.