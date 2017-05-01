LOCAL
Supreme Court clears the way for cities, including L.A., to sue banks over foreclosure crisis

David Savage
(Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)
The Supreme Court expanded the reach of federal housing law Monday, ruling that cities — including Los Angeles — can sue major banks for discriminatory lending practices that hurt low-income neighborhoods during the Great Recession.

The decision gives city leaders a potentially powerful weapon against lenders, including those who were accused of predatory practices that triggered the foreclosure crisis after 2008.

