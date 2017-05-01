Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Controversial counter-terrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka will leave the White House, an official says.
- Congress reaches $1-trillion deal to fund government through September, but nothing for Trump's wall
- Trump makes curious claims about the Civil War and Andrew Jackson
- Here's what we don't know about Trump's tax proposal - how he'll pay for it
Supreme Court clears the way for cities, including L.A., to sue banks over foreclosure crisis
The Supreme Court expanded the reach of federal housing law Monday, ruling that cities — including Los Angeles — can sue major banks for discriminatory lending practices that hurt low-income neighborhoods during the Great Recession.
The decision gives city leaders a potentially powerful weapon against lenders, including those who were accused of predatory practices that triggered the foreclosure crisis after 2008.