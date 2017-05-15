Opinion
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law

North Carolina voter ID rules are posted at the door of a voting station at the Alamance Fire Station in Greensboro, N.C., on March 15, 2016. (Andrew Krech / Associated Press)
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law that a lower court said targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision.” 

The justices on Monday left in place the lower court ruling striking down the law's photo ID requirement and reduction in early voting. 

The situation was complicated when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Atty. Gen. Josh Stein tried to withdraw the appeal, which was first filed when Republican Pat McCrory was governor. 

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said the political situation created uncertainty over who is authorized to seek review of the lower-court ruling. 

The dispute is similar to the court fight over Texas' voter ID law, also struck down as racially discriminatory. 

