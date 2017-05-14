Tillerson on Russia: No 'free pass' on election interference

President Trump hosts Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, left, and ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is not giving Russia a “free pass” on interference in last year's U.S. election.

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the secretary was questioned about an assertion by Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, that the issue was not raised during his talks last week in Washington with Tillerson – or at a White House meeting with President Trump.

Tillerson did not directly confirm that Russian election-meddling went unaddressed in the talks, but told interviewer Chuck Todd “we’re not trying to start with a clean slate” in dealings with Moscow.

“We’re starting with the slate we have, and all the problems that are on that slate,” he said. “We don’t dismiss any of them. We don’t give anyone a free pass on any of them.”

Discussing Russia and the election has become something of a minefield for Trump’s senior aides. The difficulties mounted this past week after Trump fired FBI chief James Comey while he was in the midst of overseeing an investigation into Russian interference and the possibility of collusion on the part of people associated with Trump’s campaign.

Trump himself has reluctantly acknowledged the U.S. intelligence finding that interference occurred, but says its effect cannot be known.

Pressed as to whether he believes Russian meddling took place, Tillerson said Moscow’s election-linked cyberattacks had been a proven problem for the United States and for other countries as well.

“I think it’s been well documented -- it’s pretty well understood, the nature of that interference, here and elsewhere,” he said.

“These are not new tactics on the part of the Russian government,” he added.

The secretary said Comey’s firing did not cause him any concerns about his own degree of independence in carrying out his duties.

“I have a great relationship with the president,” he said. “I understand what his objectives are. When I’m not clear on what his objectives are, we talk about it.”

Tillerson demurred when asked about the participation of Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, in the Oval Office meeting Wednesday between Trump and Lavrov.

Kislyak is a major figure in the probe of Russian interference. Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Flynn, was fired in February for lying about the nature of conversations he had with the ambassador before Trump’s inauguration.

The Russian envoy’s presence at the meeting was not disclosed by the White House, but Russia's state-sponsored news agency, Tass, released official photos of the encounter, which was closed to U.S. journalists.

Asked why Kislyak’s participation was not made public by the Trump administration, Tillerson replied: “You’d have to put that question to the White House and the protocol people .… I don’t know.”