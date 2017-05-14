Senators push Trump not to choose a political figure to head FBI

Even before he announces his choice for a new FBI chief, President Trump is getting pushback from the Senate, which will need to approve his pick to replace the fired former director, James Comey.

Democrats say they may try to block Trump's nominee, whomever it might be; at least one leading Republican and many Democrats are saying the appointee shouldn’t be a political figure.

At least eight candidates have been interviewed for the post, which was vacated when Trump fired Comey last week. Trump, who leaves the U.S. on Friday on his first international trip as president, said it was possible he might make a “fast decision” and unveil a choice before he departs.

One leading contender is Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), but senior GOP colleague, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina warned against picking an elected official because the issues surrounding the appointment are so highly charged.

“John Cornyn under normal circumstances would be a superb choice to be FBI director, but these are not normal circumstances,” Graham said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The president has a chance to clean up the mess that he mostly created,” Graham said, referring to the array of explanations offered up by Trump and his staff for Comey’s firing.

The Republicans, with 52 seats, control the 100-member Senate. But if even three of them defect, the nomination would fail.

Democrats have raised an outcry over the dismissal of Comey, who as FBI chief was in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Critics say Comey’s ouster could be an effort to impede the FBI probe.

Interviewed on CNN’s “State of the Nation,” the Senate’s top Democrat, Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, said his party might seek to block approval of Trump’s nominee to head the FBI to express strong disapproval over the circumstances of Comey's removal.

“I think there are a lot of Democrats who feel that way," Schumer said. “We have to discuss it as a caucus, but I would support that move.”

Schumer and other senior Democrats continued to demand clarity from the White House on whether Trump recorded conversations he had with Comey earlier this year.

The president tweeted on Friday that the fired FBI chief “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations.” White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Friday repeatedly declined to clarify whether such tapes exist.

Trump said in his dismissal letter to Comey that the director had informed him on three separate occasions that he was not under investigation -- once at a private dinner and twice in phone conversations, he later told NBC News' Lester Holt. Comey associates have cast doubt on that account.

“If there are tapes, the president should turn them over immediately” to congressional investigators," Schumer said, adding: “To destroy them would be a violation of law.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in an earlier statement that Trump must either hand over the tapes or acknowledge they did not exist.

Schiff said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the person chosen to head the FBI must have “absolute” integrity and independence.

“I would strongly urge the administration to pick someone who is completely apolitical, who doesn’t come out of the political process,” he said. He suggested a retired or acting judge.

-------------

FOR THE RECORD

9:45 a.m.: An earlier version of this article misspelled Sen. John Cornyn's last name as Cornryn, and referred to Sen. Charles E. Schumer as Charles S. Schumer.



