Treason! Why the provocative accusations against Trump and his aides are unlikely to go anywhere
|Mark Z. Barabak
The word is hurled like a thunderbolt: Treason!
There are few more serious charges than taking up the cause of America’s enemies and colluding to undermine the country from within.
Yet that very accusation has been leveled against President Trump by some of his most fevered critics. They cite, among the particulars, the president’s evident high regard for his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin , and Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, which helped Trump and badly undermined Democrat Hillary Clinton .
It’s not just left-wing celebrities like film director Michael Moore who are wielding the T-word. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and Iraq war veteran, used it during a CNN interview.
“If members of the administration are essentially conspiring with Russia … that’s the definition of treason,” Moulton said. “This is a very, very serious affair.”